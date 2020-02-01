WBJEEB to have radio frequency detector

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will have facilities of radio frequency detector at all examination venues in the state that will serve as centres of the state joint entrance examination to be held on



Sunday.

All the mobile observers of WBJEEB who will be paying visits to the examination venue will also be equipped with the device to ensure that no candidate carries any sort of electronic gadget into the examination hall.

WBJEEB had introduced radio frequency detector from 2019 joint entrance examinations and some of the sensitive venues had such facilities. "This is for the first time when we will have such device in all examination venues. We are taking stringent measures to ensure smooth conductance of the examination," said a senior WBJEEB official.

Dibyendu Kar, Registrar of WBJEEB said that 88800 candidates are scheduled to appear for the examinations on Sunday which will be held in 219

centres that includes Bengal and a few centres in Assam and Tripura.

The examinations will be held in two phases — the first half from 11 to 1 pm will have mathematics while the second half from 2 to 5 pm will have Physics and Chemistry. The candidates appearing for the examination will have to carry their admit card, an identity proof and a single passport size photograph to their allotted centres for appearing in the examination.

"They will not be allowed to enter with any electronic gadget or watch into the examination centre," the official added.

This year the examinations are being held two and half months earlier to stop the migration of students to institutions located outside the state with the state JEE examination being held and results published much later than similar examinations in other states.

Professors from noted engineering institutions proposed that the examination should be held in February – March.