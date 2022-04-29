WBJEE to be held today, 101413 candidates to take the examination

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, which is the gateway for admission in Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in universities/colleges in Bengal, will be held on Saturday.



Around 1,01,413 candidates have registered for the examinations that will be held in 277 centres across the state, including two in Tripura and one in Assam.

"We have taken all possible measures for smooth conduct of the examination. We have requested CESC as well as the state Power department to take necessary measures so that there is no power cut during the examinations. However, considering the intense summer heat, arrangements for generators have also been made in each of the venues to ensure that the examinees are not inconvenienced by any means, in case of a power cut," Malayendu Saha, chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) said. WBJEEB, which conducts the examination, has tried its best to ensure that candidates have their examination venues within a distance of 5 to 6 km from their respective residences so that they can commute without much hassle. The Board has also asked the state Transport department and the Railways for proper transportation.

"There will be additional centres in case of those where the number of candidates is more than 400. Roaming observers have been provided with radio frequency devices and surprise visits at the centres will be held," a senior Board official said.

It is perhaps for the first time when a candidate has registered for the state JEE from Ladakh. Forty-five candidates have registered from Daman and Diu, Manipur, and Nagaland too.

Mathematics will be held in the first half from 11 am to 1 pm while Physics/Chemistry will be held in the second half from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The state Joint Entrance examination was held on July 17 last year and 92,695 students had registered. Among them, around 65,170 appeared, which is 71 percent of those who had registered. Around 77 percent of them were from Bengal while 23 percent belonged to other states.

Around 34,440 students from institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, 19338 from CBSE, 840 from ICSE and 10,552 from other Boards appeared in the state JEE.