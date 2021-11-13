WBJEE to be held on April 23, 2022

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be held on April 23, 2022. The dates for the examination that is the gateway for admission to Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in universities/colleges in Bengal was notified through the website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board — that conducts the examination.



The state Joint Entrance examination was held on July 17 this year and 92695 students had registered. Among them, 65170 appeared, which is 71 percent of those who had registered. About 77 percent of them were from Bengal while 23 percent from other states. As many as 34440 students from institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, 19338 from CBSE, 840 from ICSE and 10552 from other Boards appeared in the state JEE.

Initially, it was decided that the examination will be held on July 11 but it was pushed back by six days.