WBJEE result today

Kolkata: The result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in universities/colleges in the state will be declared on Friday. The result will be declared at a press conference in the afternoon following which it will be available in the form of downloadable 'Rank Card of WBJEE 2021' from the Board's website www.wbjeeb.nic.in/www.wbjeeb.in from 3.30 pm.



A total of 92,695 candidates had enrolled for the WBJEE of which 60,105 were from Bengal, 31,594 from other states, 682 from Tripura and 314 from Assam. The examination was held on July 17 at 274 centres in offline mode in strict adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols at the examination venue.