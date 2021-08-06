WBJEE result: State Council students dominate merit list

Kolkata: Students affiliated to schools under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have dominated the merit list of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations, the result of which was declared on Friday.



Among the top 10, four are from schools affiliated to the state Council and all the first three ranks have been bagged by students studying in the Bengal Council.

Usually, students from CBSE and ISCE/ISC Boards figure more in the merit list and last year only one student from the state board had made it to the top 10.

Panchajanya Dey, a student of Rahara Ramkrishna Mission Boys' Home High School in Khardah who topped the merit list will study either in IISC Bengaluru or in IIT Kharagpur. He had already cracked the entrance test in IISC and is awaiting the result of JEE (Advanced) which is the gateway to the IITs. Dey is a bookworm and Physics is his favourite subject. "I am yet to decide the subject for my future course of studies," he said.

Second-rank holder Soumyajit Dutta of Bankura Zilla School will take up Computer Science. He has appeared for JEE (Advanced) and wants to study in IIT Kharagpur. However, presently he will seek admission in Jadavpur University.

"I had appeared in a number of mock tests in online mode and this has helped me a lot in preparing for the examination. As classes were held online, so I had ample time for self-study," he added.

Bratin Mondal who has bagged the third spot from Santipur Municipal High School in Nadia had ranked third in Madhyamik 2019. Having achieved 100 percentile in JEE (Mains), Bratin is waiting for JEE (Advanced) as he wants to study in any of the IITs in the country. Ankit Mondal of MC Kejriwal Vidyapeeth in Liluah Howrah ((ISC board)bagged the 4th spot; Gaurab Das of Narayana E-Techno School in Karnataka (CBSE Board) came fifth; Ayush Gupta of Delhi Public School, Megacity in Rajarhat (ISC Board), came sixth; Ritam Dasgupta of Army Public School, Kolkata (CBSE Board), ranked seventh; Saptashwa Bhattacharjee of BD Memorial International Narendrapur (CBSE) came eighth while Rishi Kejriwal of St. Stephens School, Dum Dum (ISC Board) bagged the ninth rank.

The 10th spot went to Sauhardya Dutta of Ballygunge Government High School of WBHCSE.