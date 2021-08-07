WBJEE result out; 99.5 percent of candidates get ranks

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start counselling for admission to Engineering/ Architecture /Pharmacy degree courses in universities/colleges across the state from August 13. The result of the state JEE examinations was declared on Friday with 99.5 percent of students appearing for the exam getting ranks, thereby becoming eligible for counselling.



"We have simplified the counselling process and have decided to do away with reporting centres this year where candidates had to approach for verification of documents or certain other formalities. This year, after registration and choice filling in online mode when a student will be allotted the institution he/she will have to directly go there and seek admission. The document verification will be carried out by the institute itself during admission," WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha said.

The Board has already uploaded a brochure with details of the counselling mechanism on its website and students are advised to go through it for getting a clear idea of the registration and counselling process."Registration is mandatory for counselling and students should select a maximum number of choices. A student is advised to select at least 20 choices during choice filling. They must lock their choices in every round. There are 115 institutes under the Board — both government and private where students can seek admission," a senior official of WBJEEB said.

There will be three phases in counselling — allotment round, upgradation round and mop-up round. The entire process will end by September 11.

The state Joint Entrance examination was held on July 17 this year and 92,695 students had registered. Among them, 65,170 appeared, which is 71 percent. Seventy-seven percent of them were from Bengal while 23 percent were from other states. 34,440 students from institutes affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, 19338 from CBSE, 840 from ICSE and 10552 from other Boards appeared in the state JEE.

Last year, when the state JEE was held on February 2, at least 73119 candidates had appeared for the examination and 72,298 among them had held ranks. "Considering that examinations were held in strict adherence to Covid protocols this year, the appearance of students have been quite satisfactory," a senior Board official said.

The Board chairman added that special counselling will be held for candidates of JEE (Mains) and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Both the examinations have not ended yet.

Last year, the total number of seats available for admission were 34,891. The total number of seats was 2,053 in 10 government engineering/pharmacy colleges, 28493 in 86 private engineering/pharmacy colleges, 2283 in 11 state universities and 2062 in nine private universities.

According to a Board official, the number of seats will more or less be the same though the exact number of seats available this year will be notified soon.