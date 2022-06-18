WBJEE rankers share success stories

Kolkata: Jahnavi Shaw, a student of South Point School, who ranked first among the girls in the WBJEE never thought that she would manage to secure an overall fourth rank. She gives credit to the habit of solving question paper sets on a regular basis.



"Every day, I used to solve question papers for the last seven days ahead of the examination. I gave equal focus on all subjects. I used to balance my board exam and the Joint Entrance Exam. I used to attend school classes on a regular basis. I used to take coaching for the WBJEE. I preferred online classes to a great extent as they used to reduce the timing for commutation. We could always discuss several topics with our classmates during offline classes that we missed during the online sessions. Online classes used to be held frequently," Shaw said.

The Sekhar household in Sarkarpara, Siliguri, broke out into celebration with Himangshu Sekhar ranking second in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations.

A student of Nirman Vidya Jyoti School, Himangshu had scored 173.5 out of 200 (86.75%), ranking second. "I had expected good results but did not expect to rank second," stated Himangshu, talking to media persons. He is at present preparing for All India JEE and wants to join IIT and take up computer science.

"I used to study 10 hours a day. When it used to get tiring I used to watch movies and listen to songs," he added. Himangshu's role model is Elon Musk. "He does a lot of work in very less time. I want to learn this skill," he added. His message to students is to stay away from social media.

"We are all very happy. Himangshu has always been a sincere student. We are confident that he will do well in the All India JEE also," stated Shekhar Kumar, his father. Shekhar works in the Income Tax department.

Saptarshi Mukhopadhyay who ranked third in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year, aspires to be an electrical or computer engineer and has a dream to get into the IIT. A student of Future Foundation School, Saptarshi has been preparing hard for IIT. He took preparations for WBJEE and IIT simultaneously. He had a belief that he would find a place in the top 10 list in the WBJEE.

"I started preparing myself for WBJEE methodically from the beginning. I used to study for 7-8 hours every day. I always tried to understand the questions and then practised solving them. It feels great that I have secured the third rank. I thought I would find a place in the top 10 list. I always believed in my hard work."

Soumyaprabha Dey from Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School managed to secure the sixth spot on the merit list. He said: "It is a happy moment for all of us. My father informed me first that I have ranked. I laid great emphasis on solving questions from the past year within a stipulated time. I always tried to rectify my weaknesses. I am from WBCHSE and hence there is a similarity in the syllabus of the WBJEE and WBCHSE."

Among the districts, North 24-Parganas has pulled out the best results with the highest number of passed students followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly. Students from Kolkata failed to make much of an impression in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. The students from the districts showed a spectacular display of merit in both the board examinations. But in the WBJEE, Kolkata has the second-highest number of candidates who passed the exam.