WBJEE on July 17; state to run its entire fleet of buses

KOLKATA: The state Transport department is making elaborate arrangements to ensure that candidates appearing for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination—scheduled on July 17—face no inconvenience in commuting to their respective test centre.



The state government will run its entire fleet of buses and the private bus operators have also been urged to run their vehicles. "We have asked the Railway authorities as well as the metro authorities to allow the examinees and their guardians to travel in staff special trains that will be running on that particular day. We have asked them to run extra services if needed, so that the examinees face no inconvenience," a senior official of the state Transport department said.

A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examination at 274 centres. Around 60 per cent candidates are from Bengal and remaining 40 per cent hail from other states. A senior official of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board reiterated that all necessary measures are being taken to adhere to the Covid protocols at the exam centres.

"The sitting arrangement has been made in such a way that there is a distance of at least four to five feet between two students. Around 20 to 24 students would be accommodated in a room," the official added. The result will be declared within August 14, following which three-phase counseling will be completed by September 15 for admissions to various engineering colleges across the state. The exam centres have been allotted in a zone wise manner so that students don't have to travel far to reach the centres. Students will be allotted examination centres in close proximity to their respective residences.

A spokesperson of the Eastern Railway said that students along with their guardians will be allowed to travel in the staff special train.

The candidates and their guardians will be issued tickets on production of their

admit cards.