WBJEE: 99% candidates declared successful

Kolkata: Results of this year's West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) were announced on Friday and around 99 per cent of the total 73,119 candidates secured ranks, an official said.



Souradeep Das of Ram Krishna Mission, Deoghar secured the first rank. He is a resident of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

Subham Ghosh of DAV Model School, Durgapur bagged the second rank. Sreemanti Dey of DPS, Ruby Park in Kolkata secured the third rank and topped among the girls. West Bengal Joint Entrance Board chairman Malayendu Saha said due to COVID-19, the results could not be announced earlier.

Incidentally, nine out of 10 students in the merit list this year are from CBSE and ICSE/ISC Boards. The only position in the merit list from a school under the Bengal Board has been bagged by Aritra Mitra of Behala Aryya Vidyamandir who has secured the eighth rank. Seven of the rank holders, including the top three, are from CBSE Board while two are from ISC. Das, who is the topper, had appeared for his Higher Secondary from Ramkrishna Mission Vidyapith, Deoghar, Jharkhand. However, Souradeep is a resident of Raiganj in North Dinajpur and had studied in a CBSE school in the district up to Class X.

Two students from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, have featured among the top 10 with the third position going to Sreemanti Dey and the sixth being claimed by Ankur Bhaumik. Two students from DAV Model School Durgapur — Subham Ghosh has bagged the second spot while Purnendu Sen stood fifth. Utsav Basu of South Point High School has claimed fourth position.

The two rankers from ISC schools are Soham Samaddar from Garden High School (7th), Girik Maskara of St. Joans School, Salt Lake (9th).

The 10th position has gone to Arka Datta of Lal Bahadur Shastri Senior Secondary School, Rajasthan, affiliated to CBSE Board. The first three rank holders will prefer to study Engineering in any of the IITs with IIT Mumbai being their first preference. "I have already cracked the examination for admission to IISC Bengaluru. I will appear for JEE (Advanced) scheduled in September as well as the competitive examination for admission to ISIs based in Kolkata and Bengaluru. I will take a call depending upon the performance in these examinations," said Souradeep.

Subham Ghosh is also waiting for JEE (Advanced) results and will prefer to study Computer Engineering either in Mumbai or in Delhi IIT. Third rank holder Sreemanti Dey has similar choice of studying Computer Engineering in IIT.

"I want to do research on Artificial Intelligence," she said.