WBJEE 2022 results to be out on June 17

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results will be published on June 17. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will officially announce the results at around 2.30 pm on that day.



Candidates can download rank cards through the official website of the board ~ wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates have been advised to keep their login credentials ready including the roll number, date of birth to access their results.

The scorecards will be available on the official website from 4 pm on June 17.

It may be mentioned here that the WBJEE examination 2022 was held on April 30 through offline mode. Students seeking admissions into undergraduate courses in Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Engineering & Technology, Government Colleges and Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes appeared for the examination.

The WBJEE Board is going to publish results within 48 days after the exam was conducted.

According to sources, the WBJEE board will announce the list of top 10 rankers.

WBJEEB issued the notification related to WBJEE 2022 result date which stated,

"The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022."

Candidates will be able to know the results through various ways. One can visit the official website.

On the homepage, the candidates can click on the WBJEEE 2022 result link.

Once the new login window appears, candidates have to enter login credentials and submit.

WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

One can also download his/her scorecard and get a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates have to be careful that they enter their names correctly and roll numbers are correctly put.

They also have to enter

their gender correctly and the date of birth.