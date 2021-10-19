WBCSSC yet to hear plaints of about 5K candidates

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) is yet to conduct the hearing for redressal of grievances of nearly 5000 aggrieved candidates.

The Commission had hoped to complete the hearing process by October 7 before the Puja holidays having received over 17000 applications.

"We have submitted three applications before the Calcutta High Court in the past one month to allow Group A category gazetted officers ranked in the assistant secretary level to conduct the hearing so that the process can be expedited. But we are yet to receive the nod of the court in this regard," a senior WBCSSC official said.