WBCSC invites applications for hiring assistant professors

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has invited applications for recruitment of assistant professors in all the subjects taught in the undergraduate level in the state-aided colleges across the state.



Sources in the WBCSC said as per records the vacancy existing till date is 427, which is expected to reach around 2000 by the end of this year.

The last date for online application through the Commission's website www.wbcsconline.in is February 15. The last advertisement for assistant professors was published by WBCSC in 2018 against recruitment for 52 subjects.

The selection process was made for 48 subjects and the panel was published for 45 subjects as candidates were not available for 3 subjects. Vacancies were not reported for 4 subjects.

The panel publication and counselling started from the middle of 2019 and continued till March 2020. Re-counselling has been done in 42 subjects. It is still continuing in 3 subjects .

"The vacancy computed was 2820 and we have already recommended 2393 candidates. As many as 427 vacancies could not be recommended due to non-availability of candidates in the required category," a senior WBCSC official said.

The applicants of 7 subjects for which the panel has not been published will remain valid and the same will be published as and when vacancy is

available.

So, the present advertisement does not include these 7 subjects in which the panel has not been published (due to non-availability of vacancy).

The applicants of these subjects against the last 2018 advertisement will be carried forward and the panel will be published as and when vacancy is

available.

WBCSC in its latest advertisement has made it clear that it will not be responsible for absence of vacancy in any category or subject as it does not create posts but recommends against vacancies as requisitioned by colleges.