WBCSC gets UGC's nod to hold SET for hiring assistant professors

kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on Monday released notification for State Eligibility Test (SET) for recruitment of assistant professors in Bengal with the approval received from University Grants Commission (UGC) for introduction of three new subjects. The expert committee has also allowed WBCSC to set questions in Bengali language besides English for all such subjects in which there are such provisions.



The notification was released soon after the state Higher Education department got the nod of UGC to continue holding of SET examinations for a period of another three years.

WBCSC, being the nodal agency, will do the needful for holding examinations

"We had been holding SET for recruitment of assistant professors in government aided colleges against 30 subjects.

"We had applied for permission to introduce three new subjects -Environmental Science, Business Administration and Arabic. We have been granted the nod by UGC and hence we will be holding SET for recruitment in 33 subjects," a senior official of WBCSC said.

The WBCSC after every three years has to forward application to the UGC for accreditation so that it can continue with its holding of SET examinations for recruitment of assistant professors.

The application to the UGC through the Higher Education department was forwarded in the month of September last year after the accreditation (for three year period) ended.

The UGC team did necessary inspection this year and allowed further accreditation for three years.

The commencement of online application has begun from 12 noon on Monday with the last date of such application and payment of fees being September 15. The date of examination has been scheduled on January 9, 2022.