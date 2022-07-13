WBCS officer, SI killed in two road mishaps, CM condoles

kolkata: A WBCS officer and a Sub Inspector (SI) of police were killed in two separate road accidents on Monday in Howrah and Birbhum.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and expressed her solidarity to the family members.

On Monday evening, Joint Block Development officer of Shyampur I block in Howrah, Tapas Biswas (49) was riding his motorcycle along the National Highway (NH)-16 to return home in Durganagar in North 24-Parganas. Near Dhamsia area in Panchla, a trailer hit the motorcycle from behind and Biswas fell on the road and a wheel of the trailer went over him. Biswas was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have seized the trailer, and arrested the driver.

CM tweeted: "Very very sad to know that our Joint BDO Shyampur 1, Howrah, Tapas Biswas, 49 only, died in a road accident while returning home from office by his two wheeler (with helmet) yesterday night. Sincere condolences to relatives and colleagues. Action initiated against offending trailer."

The second incident took place in Birbhum on Monday night where the SI, Traffic of Bolpur was killed in a road accident while he was returning to his quarter after duty.

Chief Minister tweeted: "Very sad to know that SI Tuhin Jha OC Bolpur Traffic police, only 36, was killed in road accident yesterday night, when returning to quarters. Specific case started, welfare of family attended. My sincere condolences and solidarity." Local people found Jha in a pool of blood on the Bolpur Bypass at night and his damaged motorcycle was lying near him. Jha was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that while moving towards Kashipur area from Bolpur he somehow lost control and collided with the road divider.