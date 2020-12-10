WBCHSE reduces syllabus for Class XI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has come out with a notification, announcing reduction of 30 to 35 per cent of the syllabus for Class XI. The notification has also mentioned the portions of the syllabus that will be curtailed from 18 major subjects taught in this level. The reduction in the other subjects will also be notified shortly.



However, there has been no reduction in subjects like music, health and physical education, visual arts and vocational subjects whose theoretical examinations are held for 60 marks or less.

The Class XI annual examinations are usually held at the same time as the Higher Secondary examinations.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee had recently announced 30 to 35 per cent reduction for Madhyamik and HS examination 2021. Accordingly, the portions to be curtailed were notified by the Board and the Council.

The notification has been uploaded to the website of the Council.