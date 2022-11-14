WBBSE: Secondary schools asked to hold test for Class X in Nov

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday directed the heads of all recognised secondary schools under WBBSE to organise the selection test for Class X between November 17 to November 30.

For the selection test, each school has been asked to prepare its own question papers and mention the name of the institution at the top. The school will need to send the question papers to the board immediately after completion of each day of examination through email or by hand to the office of the Deputy Secretary (Academic) at Nivedita Bhawan in Bidhannagar Sector-II for selection and incorporation in the Test Paper 2022-23.

The Test Paper will be published by the WBBSE. The schools will need to mention the subject name and school index at the beginning of the mail. The WBBSE further directed that the question paper pattern of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023, must be followed in the preparation of the question papers of the selection test for Class-X.