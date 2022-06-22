WB Univ of Health Sciences Bill passed, replaces Guv with Chief Minister as Chancellor
KOLKATA:The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday to replace Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chancellor.
The Bill was passed through voting in slips after the BJP raised objections to the voting conducted in the electronic mode where it was found that 4 MLAs had not voted. The voting slip results ensured the passing of the Bill with 134 legislators from Trinamool Congress voting for the Bill while 51 from BJP voted against it. One of the MLAs abstained from voting.
While tabling the Bill on Tuesday, Minister of State of Health department Chandrima Bhattacharjee referred to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a social teacher.
"The Chancellor of a university is actually a Sikshaguru and our Chief Minister is the best fit in such a role," the minister said.
Referring to the various schemes that were launched by the Chief Minister, she said: "The Chief Minister initiated Swasthya Sathi (health) scheme in Bengal in the year 2016 and more than two years later in 2018, the central government followed suit with Ayushman Bharat. In Kanyashree too which was launched in the year 2013, the Chief Minister has been the torch bearer with the Centre later starting Beti Bachao Beti Parao scheme imitating Kanyashree.
Stating about the students' credit scheme, she said: "Now, the state government has started the Student Credit Card scheme and similar benefits are being mulled by the Centre. So she has shown the way and can do so while being the Chancellor too."
According to the minister, in fiscal 2021-22, the state has provided a grant of Rs 55.63 crore to this university.
"However, though it is affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) no grant has been received from it," she maintained.
Soon after the Bill was passed a BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari approached Governor Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan with the plea of not giving his nod to the same.Governor assured the delegation to look into and act in accordance with the Constitution.
