WB Transport Corporation earns about Rs 2.75 crore during Puja

kolkata: The elaborate arrangements made by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) to facilitate pandal hoppers in Kolkata and its outskirts during Durga Puja have helped it to rake in the moolah. The Corporation has earned a revenue of nearly Rs 2.75 crore.



The bulk of revenue generation to the tune of over Rs 2.35 crore came through bus and tram services, while over Rs 14.47 lakh and Rs 25.19 lakh were generated through special services related to Puja parikrama and vessel services respectively.

After a relative lull for the last two years owing to the pandemic, it was expected that this year people would hit the roads in great numbers during the Puja days and Durga Puja will be celebrated with renewed vigour and pomp. It was hoped that the inclusion of Durga Puja to UNESCO's list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage" will add to the celebrations this year.

"We tweaked the entire city operation to put more buses in the afternoon and at late night during the Puja days. Some additional buses were operated throughout the night and ran early morning in different corners of the city. Around 775 buses of WBTC plied every day during this period," a senior official of WBTC said.

WBTC had arranged special Puja parikrama packages including Pujas of Kolkata and outside Kolkata as well.

"We had also arranged special night service buses in 11 routes with around 30 buses during the Pujas from 9 pm. to 6 am like in the pre-pandemic times. WBTC has earned a revenue of Rs 1,35,915.00 from the operation of night service buses," he added.

WBTC operated 28 vessels during the Pujas from 8 am. to 8 pm. in its usual routes. In addition to these routes, special vessel service was provided in the routes for Puja purposes that included Belur– Bagbazar via Cossipur, Belur–

Cossipur, Cossipur–Bagbazar, Cossipur– Howrah, Cossipur–shipping jetty, Bagbazar–Shipping jetty via Howrah and Howrah–Belur via Bagbazar & Cossipur.