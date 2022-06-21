WB Taxation Tribunal Bill passed, State gets power to appoint Chairman in place of Guv

kolkata: The West Bengal Taxation Tribunal (Amendment ) Bill 2022 was passed in the state Assembly on Monday giving the power to the state government to appoint the Chairman and Judicial Members of the Tribunal in consultation with the Chief Justice. In case of recruiting technical members too, the Governor has been bereft of his powers and the responsibility has been given to the state government.



Till date, the Governor in discussion with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court appoints the Chairman and Judicial Members and technical members too.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee while tabling the Bill at the assembly on Monday hit out at the Governor for sitting on files and delaying the recruitment of chairman, members and even technical members in the Tribunal thereby denying people of getting justice at the tribunal.

"Individual tax payers, company etc can seek justice at the Tribunal for their grievances related to taxes. So the Tribunal is meant for catering services to the common people and we want to deliver services to them quickly," Bhattacharjee said. The Tribunal had started functioning in 1989 with six persons including the chairman, two judicial workers and three technical members.

The Bill has also paved the way for an officer of the West Bengal Revenue Service not below the rank of Special Commissioner to be recruited as technical member.