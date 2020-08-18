WB Public Service Commission: As many as 37 exams kept in abeyance

Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (PSC) has kept in abeyance a good number of written examinations scheduled to be held from September 3 to February 21, 2021.



The move comes amidst the COVID -19 pandemic situation in the state and the dislocation of public transport including railway services. As many as 37 examinations of the PSC including the Final examination of Clerkship and the final of West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) stands postponed with the latest announcement.

The Commission in the month of July had announced the tentative schedule of a number of recruitment examinations to be held from the month of September till February 2021.

"The examinees will have faced great difficulty in reaching to their respective examination centres with the public transport system yet to normalise. The local train and metro services has not yet kicked off. So we had no other alternative but to keep the examinations on hold," said a senior PSC official.

Initially the Clerkship examination was scheduled on June 14 but it was rescheduled on September 27. The WBCS prelims was held on February 9 and the Mains that were scheduled in June- July was rescheduled between December 19-26. The WBCS Prelims of 2021 was rescheduled on February 7, 2021. All these examinations have been kept on hold with PSC coming out with notification of postponement of examinations in its website.

The other examinations that stands postponed are for the recruitment of inspector in Consumer Affairs department , ICDS Supervisor (Main), Ward Master for ESI hospitals under Labour department to name a few. More than 9 lakh examinees were scheduled to appear in these 37 examinations as per sources in PSC.

The Commission has assured the examinees that the revised schedule of the examinations will be published in the official website of the Commission as soon as practicable, after restoration of the essential services.

However the Commission will continue to hold its remaining interview process in virtual mode .