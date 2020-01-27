WB govt has ensured food security of 90 pc of the population: Mamata

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has ensured food security of 90 per cent of the population of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

On Khadya Sathi Divas, Banerjee said that her government was also providing special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal, the Hills and Aila-affected areas besides, farmers of Singur, the Toto tribe and tea garden labourers.

"Today is #KhadyaSathiDibas. We have ensured food security of 90% of the population of #Bangla who get rice at Rs 2/kg. We provide special assistance to people in Jangalmahal, Hill & Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & the Toto tribe," Banarjee tweeted.

The Khadya Sathi scheme was inaugurated by the West Bengal chief minister on January 27, 2016. As per the scheme, almost 90 per cent of the state's population, would get rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Around 50 lakh more people would get the same at half the market price.