WB Council of Higher Edu head Mahua Das removed from post

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department appointed Professor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee as the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Friday.



Professor Bhattacharjee succeeds Professor Mahua Das. Professor Bhattacharjee has been appointed for four years.

There was speculation that Das would be removed after she came in the eye of storm for highlighting the religious identity of the topper during the announcement of Class 12 results.

Moreover, she had been criticised following state-wise demonstration of students who failed to secure pass marks. When contacted, Das said her extended tenure was supposed to end in September. "I have played a long innings here, for over eight years. I think this has been the longest tenure." She said her removal from the post of the president due to the agitation of students as circulated by some people was not true. "Due to Covid, along with the students' community, the teachers were equally affected. The teachers had to work hard to publish the result on time, she said.

Professor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said: "I am happy that the state government has given me

the responsibility and has bestowed the trust upon me. I shall try hard to carry out my work to the best of my ability." He will take charge on Monday.