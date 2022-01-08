WB Clinical Regulatory panel's chairperson tests Covid positive

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission's Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee has been infected with Covid and he is currently admitted to a private hospital in the city. His wife has also been admitted to the hospital. Justice Banerjee is, however, monitoring the whole healthcare situation from the hospital and the logistics so that people get proper services in private establishments.



He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past four days while his wife has been admitted to the same hospital for three days. He urged people not to panic in the current situation as it could have an adverse effect. "The infection has gone up but there is nothing to panic. The state government has made elaborate arrangements. All health facilities are available. The Health Commission has also been offering its services and monitoring the situation. We will keep our services available for the patients. We will continue to provide services. A hearing is likely on January 14."

DHS Dr Ajay Chakraborty, DME Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, Director National Health Mission Soumitra Mohan have already tested positive for Covid. At least 60 employees of Swasthya Bhawan have also been infected. Over 400 doctors from various medical colleges in the city and hospitals in the adjoining areas are positive for Covid.