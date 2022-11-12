WB Board of Primary Edu releases revised list of TET 2014 qualified candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Friday published the marks of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualified candidates as well as the list of reserved category candidates who scored 82 marks.



The Primary Education board also declared the reserved category candidates who have scored 82 in TET 2014 as qualified candidates as per the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

WBBPE president Gautam Pal on Friday said those who passed the TET 2017 and TET 2014 have been given marks as per the order of the court and reserved category candidates who have scored 82 will be considered as passed. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday had published the marks obtained by candidates who had qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2017. In the same notification, they stated that the list of reserved category candidates, who had obtained 82 marks in the test, will also be treated as TET qualified candidates and the list was published by the Primary Education board on Wednesday. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on November 3 had ordered the board to consider all the reserved category candidates who got 82 marks in TET 2017 as qualified. Around 1,89,514 aspirants had taken part in TET 2017, out of which 9, 896 passed the test.

Sixteen reserved category candidates from TET 2017 and five candidates from TET 2014 had approached the Calcutta High Court. All of them had secured 82 out of 150, bringing their percentage to 54.67 per cent. According to the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), candidates under the reserved category need 55 per cent and under general category, they need 60 per cent to pass. The lawyer representing them had argued that 54.67 per cent should have been treated as 55 per cent.