WB Board of Primary Edu kicks off admission process from Aug 10

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is kicking off its admission process for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from August 10 this year. The total number of seats for D.El.Ed this year is 45,700.

D.El.Ed is a two-year full time diploma course to train teachers for primary level teaching i.e from Class I to VIII. This is the fourth time when the WBBPE will be accepting online application for D.EL.Ed admission.

"This year we have earmarked the Common Service Centres (CSCs) in all districts in the state which will help the applicants in uploading their respective documents along with their applications. Applicants who do not have Internet connectivity can go to cyber cafes for uploading the documents but this is not feasible amidst the pandemic. So, to ensure that the applicants face no difficulty, we have designated such CSCs in all districts," said a senior WBBPE official. The total number of institutes across the state that offer D.El.Ed course is 649 among which 60 are government while the rest are self-financed institutes. The total number of government seats are 3,700 while at the private level, it is 42,000. Around 45,200 seats are for Bengali medium, 300 for Hindi medium, 100 for Nepali, 50 for Urdu and 50 for Santhali.

President of WBBPE Manik Bhattacharya said the online applications will be accepted till August 31.