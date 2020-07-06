Waterlogging woes in Haldiram area to end soon

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Hidco will set up a drainage pumping station to clear the accumulated water from the vast areas off Chinar Park and Haldirams which falls under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Every year during monsoon, waterlogging is a serious problem in the area between Chinar Park and Haldirams. The stretch on Biswa Bangla Sarani and its service road along with the service roads adjacent to VIP Road gets waterlogged in just 15 minutes of rain every year. As there is a private hospital located opposite to the approach road of Haldirams flyover, patients face immense trouble reaching there. This apart the airport bound service road and New Town bound road gets waterlogged to chest deep level. Residents of several housing complexes in the area also face trouble while commuting.

To solve the matter, BMC authority has discussed the issue with Hidco and a few days ago a joint meeting was held. After the meeting, Hidco Chairman Debashis Sen along with engineers and Member Mayor in Council (MMiC), (Solid Waste Management), Devasish Jana along with other BMC officials made joint inspection to the spot where a pumping station will be set up and to the canal behind City Centre II which needs to be cleaned.

Sources claimed that it has been decided that Hidco will clean the sewerage system and the canal which would solve the waterlogging problem in Chinar Park and Haldirams area. After the sewerage pumping station is set up, the waterlogging problem in a vast area will be no more. The setting up of the pumping station may take a year and will cost around Rs five crore.