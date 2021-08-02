Waterlogging woes hit some areas in Belghoria

KOLKATA: Vast areas of Jatin Das Nagar in Belghoria are still inundated though the heavy downpour stopped 48 hours ago.



The areas fall under the Kamarhati Municipality. Local people alleged that the waterlogging was due to inadequate drainage system. The drains are overflowing and hence the accumulated water could not be cleared.

The worst hit is the Belghoria Ramakrishna Mission. The Mission runs a state-run polytechnic with a student strength of 700 and a boys' home where 105 students from

economically challenged background are put up. The entire campus is under knee to waist deep water.

The RKM has suffered heavy financial loses as the paddy fields are under waist deep water along with the area where fodder cultivation is carried out.

The fishery is also badly hit.The officials of Kamarhati Municipality said the installation of portable pumps were not of much issue and there was no place where the accumulated water could be offloaded.