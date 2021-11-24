'Waterlogging to be solved to a great extent by next year'

kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said on Tuesday the problem of waterlogging in the city would be addressed to a great extent before the next monsoon with the KMC taking up some major drainage projects and the Irrigation department already starting work for dredging of 17 canals.



"Since December 2018, we have come up with 60 new drainage pumping stations at an investment of Rs 96 crore. Two of these stations have come up at Kidderpore and Golf Green, which are both low lying areas and have a history of waterlogging. A number of pumping stations are in advanced stage of construction and if everything goes as per plan by the next monsoon waterlogging in the city will be mitigated to a great extent," he added.

Most importantly, the state Irrigation department has taken up dredging of the canals located in Kolkata and its suburbs on a war footing.

The matter was raised at the chief secretary level by Hakim after some pockets in the city particularly in the added areas witnessed prolonged water logging this year on more than one occasion when there was very heavy rainfall.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan for dredging of 45 canals in KMC and its adjacent areas that also includes Salt Lake.," Saumen Mahapatra, state Irrigation minister

Work has already started in full swing and we are maintaining a close liaison with the KMC as well as the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department in this matter. A status report regarding the work has been sent to KMC," Saumen Mahapatra, added, while speaking about the initiatives taken.