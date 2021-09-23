Waterlogging: Eastern Rly cancels about eight trains

kolkata: Eastern Railway had cancelled a few trains due to waterlogging following heavy rains.



"Due to waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard, EMU carshed and Jhil shiding in Howrah Division, eight trains have been cancelled on September 22," said an official.

He reiterated that the trains which remained cancelled are 03113/03114 Kolkata - Lalgola - Kolkata special, 03118 Lalgola - Kolkata special, 03138 Azamgarh - Kolkata special, 05048 Gorakhpur - Kolkata special, 03146 Radhikapur - Kolkata special, 03162 Balurghat - Kolkata special, 02262 Haldibari - Kolkata special and 00327 Howrah - Agartala special.

02319 Kolkata - Agra Cantt. Special was rescheduled at 6.00 pm instead of 1.10 pm. 03151 Kolkata - Jammu Tawi special was rescheduled at 2.00 pm instead of 11.45 am. 03011 Howrah - Malda Town special was rescheduled at 4.30 pm instead of 3.25 pm.

Meanwhile, an official of South Eastern Railway informed that due to developmental works in Hubballi-Madgaon section of South Western Railway, 08047 Howrah-Vasco Da Gama Special leaving Howrah on October 2, 4, 5, and 07.10.2021 will be short terminated at Hubballi instead of Vasco Da Gama. The train will remain cancelled between Hubballi and Vasco Da Gama. 08048 Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Special leaving Vasco Da Gama on October 5, 7, 8 and 10, 2021 will be short originated from Hubballi instead of Vasco Da Gama. The train will remain cancelled between Vasco Da Gama and Hubballi.