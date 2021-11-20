Water treatment plant at Bhatpara to benefit at least 7.13L people

Kolkata: Around 7.13 lakh people are going to be benefitted with the state government setting up a major water treatment and supply plant at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas.



This had been a longstanding demand of the local people for adequate supply of safe drinking water.

With the project being implemented, a 2.20 lakh gallon capacity water treatment plant is being set up besides the four overhead tanks. The success comes when already connections at 13,399 houses have been ensured with the project being implemented by the KMDA.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the water treatment plant virtually from the administrative review meeting in Howrah.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government has set March 2024 as the deadline to provide tap water connection in each of the 1.77 crore households in the state.

The Bengal government has taken up the Jal Swapna project to implement the same. The state Public Health Engineering department is implementing the Jal Swapna project.

In a major success in providing tap water connection to households, the Bengal government has set another milestone by becoming the second-best state in the country in providing the same in the month of October.

The state has also set a record in providing tap water connections to more than 25.28 lakh households till the end of October. Bengal's performance in providing tap water connection comes to be better than BJP-run states including Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in October.

It needs a mention that Bengal has topped all states in two consecutive months – August and September – in the country in terms of providing tap water connections.

In August and September, the state PHE department had ensured connections at 2.38 lakh and 2.37 lakh households respectively.