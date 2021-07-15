Water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 900 cr to be built in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is setting up a water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 900 crore at Nandigram to ensure adequate supply of safe drinking water for 3.31 lakh people in the area.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is supervising the work of the water treatment plant. The water treatment plant at Nandigram will ensure adequate supply of safe drinking water at households of at least 3.31 lakh residents of Nandigram I and II blocks.

The state Public Health Engineering Department that has set a target of ensuring tap water connection at 1 crore houses by the end of March 2022 is implementing the project.

It needs mention that Banerjee had assured the people of Nandigram, from where she contested the Assembly polls, while addressing election rallies of taking up projects to ensure supply of adequate safe drinking water. Keeping her promises, Banerjee is now setting up the water treatment plant that will also ensure arsenic free water.

"The work of the water treatment plant has already started and initiative has been taken to complete the project at the earliest,"

said the state Public Health Engineering department minister Pulak Roy.

The state government is also setting up three more water treatment plants in different parts of the state. Two of these are coming up at Bhangar and Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas. The third one is coming up in Bankura. The projects are being taken up with support of the Asian Development Bank. The total cost for all four projects is Rs 2351 crore that includes Rs 900 crore for the water treatment plant in Nandigram.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken all necessary moves to expedite the work to ensure tap water connection at every household

in the state - under Jal Swapna project - with a concerted effort of all concerned departments. The state Public Health

Engineering department is the nodal department and

it is working closely mainly with Panchayat and Rural Development, Land and Land Reforms and Public Works Department for implementation of projects.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken up the mammoth Jal Swapna project worth Rs 58,000 crore to provide tap water connection to all 2.5 crore rural households in the state.