Water supply restored in record time

KOLKATA: Working on a war footing, the Water Supply department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) managed to restore supply of water—that was affected in parts of central and north Kolkata following damage to a 64-inch pipeline—in record time. The supply of water was restored from Wednesday late afternoon.

The pipeline of Palta waterworks passes through an Army cantonment which is a restricted area. "The Army on Tuesday night was doing some repairing work inside the cantonment and was using JCV machines for the purpose of land cutting. During their work, the damage in the pipeline occurred. The engineers worked overnight and the repairing was done in morning itself. It took some more time to prepare and channelise the water through the space that suffered damage," Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators KMC said.