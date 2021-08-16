Water-logging woes in Alipore, Behala likely to end before 2022

KOLKATA: Water-logging woes in a number of pockets in Behala and Alipore Bodyguard Lines will come to an end before the 2022 monsoon with Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim setting a deadline for completion of all works related to sewerage and drainage implemented by Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP).



"Recently, I held a meeting with all contractors who are doing work under KEIIP. Work cannot go on day after day causing inconvenience to common people. A deadline has been set for completion of each of the work and if there is a failure in meeting the same, penal action will be taken," Hakim said.

Among the various projects, the improvement in sewerage and drainage of Alipore Bodyguard Lines will be completed by December 31 this year.

"The work includes setting up of a pumping station and 4.3 km pipeline that will drain out the water from Bodyguard Lines to Tolly Nullah. The areas, where Police families live at the barracks at Bodyguard Lines, get inundated and residents are compelled to use boats,"Hakim said.

The construction of sewerage and drainage in Thakurpara and Purba Putiary under Borough XI will be completed by September 3, 2021.

Development of sewerage and drainage within James Long Sarani and Mahatma Gandhi road catchment under ward 123 and 124 in Behala will be completed by March 31, 2022.

The construction of underground reservoirs & overhead reservoirs, pumping stations and linking pumping stations for water supply in Joka and adjoining areas including operation and maintenance of the pumping station will be completed by September 30.