Water level of Teesta rises dangerously, families shifted

DARJEELING: With heavy rains continuing in the Hills, the day saw the level of River Teesta rising dangerously. Some families were also shifted to safer grounds. Landslides were also reported from different parts of the Hills with houses being damaged.



With incessant rain in the higher reaches of Sikkim and in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills on the heels of the severe cyclone Yaas, the river Teesta is in spate.

The Kalimpong Police in a public message stated that owing to heavy rainfall the discharge from Teesta Low Dam Project V is 1200 cumec at present. "Once it reaches 1400 cumec, which could happen anytime, evacuation of all low lying places along the Teesta river is advised. Citizens are advised not to go near the river and remain prepared for emergency evacuation" stated the message.

Some families have already been shifted from the river bank in Melli to a community hall."16 families consisting of 62 members have been shifted to the community hall. They have been provided with Disaster management kits consisting of clothes, stove, utensils, blanket, and tarpaulin sheets. The water level of the river is being constantly being monitored" stated R. Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.Meanwhile incessant rainfall triggered numerous landslides throughout the hills. "Minor landslides and road blockages have occurred in the Hill sub divisions of the district. All road blockages have been cleared. More than 45 Houses have been damaged either partially or fully. The affected have been provided with relief material. We are keeping a close tab on the situation" stated S Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling. Darjeeling recorded 105.4mm rain in the last 24 hours. Incessant rainfall caused extensive damage in the higher reaches of Sikkim.