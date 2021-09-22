Water drained out from major parts of Salt Lake, pockets in New Town still inundated

Kolkata: Water has been drained out from Bengal's IT hub —Sector V and various roads in Salt Lake, however, a major part of New Town and VIP Road is still inundated and the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) officials are taking steps to clear the waterlogging quickly. The VIP Road in Haldirams and the stretch between Chinar Park and Haldirams are still under water. Also the VIP Road has been damaged badly affecting the traffic movement.

On Tuesday a major traffic snarl continued till night causing inconvenience to the commuters specially those are moving towards the city from the airport area. Meanwhile, several blocks of New Town including areas around Eco Park are still under water due to chocked drainage system. The stretch between Pyachar More and Teen Kanya More, areas adjacent to New Town bus stand, AE block, BE Block and a few other places are still under water.

However, NKDA officials claimed that steps have been taken to drain out the accumulated water as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the accumulated water was drained out from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport.