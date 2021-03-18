Water contamination ruled out: Test report

KOLKATA: The examination report of the water samples collected from the supply pipeline at various places in and around Sashi Sekhar Bose Road in Bhowanipore ruled out contamination. Three persons, including a child, had died in the last few days with a section of the local residents alleging contamination of water supplied by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



"We had collected water samples from various points in and around the area from where complaints of vomiting, dehydration, etc have been received and sent those for examination in our laboratory under the state Health department. The water samples have been found perfectly all right," said a senior official of the KMC. The Water Supply department of KMC is thoroughly checking the water supply pipeline at parts of ward 73 and ward 71 from where reports of persons falling sick had surfaced. No major fault in the pipeline has had been found till date. The pipeline used for supply of water to the Alipore Women Correctional Home has also been replaced as part of a precautionary measure. The deaths of a resident of labour quarters of KMC, Bhubaneshwar Das, and another undertrial prisoner of Alipore Women Correctional Home Rinki Tamang were reported on Monday.

Some four odd inmates had also fallen sick, including BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami who is presently in jail custody. Goswami was admitted to hospital for two days but has been released. The KMC team during its visit to the labour quarters has found that water had been stored in tanks by some residents in unhygienic manner.