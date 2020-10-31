Waste-to-art: Tyre Park to showcase artworks from scrap tyres

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is coming up with a unique tyre park in Kolkata which is the first-of-its-kind in the country.



"The idea behind the park is that waste can be converted into art. Nothing is waste and can be art and this is the message that we want to convey to people through this waste-to-art tyre park," said a senior official of the WBTC.

The scrap tyres that were lying waste in various bus depots in the city have been worked upon by the in-house team of the WBTC and have been converted into a colourful amalgamation which is a feast for the eyes. There will be a plethora of art works made of scrap and defective tyre parts.

The idea to convert the waste into art also has an inspiration that scrap can also be valuable if used properly used.

The Tyre Park is coming up at Esplanade, opposite the Tram control room. The park will have a small cafe, music will provide a little space for people to sit and relax and also enjoy the various craftsmanship made of only tyres.

"It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area," said Managing Director, WBTC, Rajanvir Kapur.

The park has mainly been done with scrap and waste tyres. Normally, waste tyres are disposed of and the process takes a long time and they are treated as unwanted scrap lying in the various depots. The Tyre Park will be launched soon and there will be tickets for entry to the park.