Waste management at Covid hosp in Bankura district streamlined

Kolkata: The intervention of the district administration has solved the problem of solid waste management and delay in supply of food for patients that was affecting the COVID-19 hospital in Bankura district. The Onda SSH hospital is the only Covid dedicated facility in the district located under the panchayat area, some 30 kms away from Bankura municipality.



"The disposal of medical waste has been going on in a smooth manner in the hospital but there was problem with the disposal of other waste. This was mainly because of the infrastructural problem of the local panchayat under which this hospital is located. We held meeting with Bankura municipality and the arrangement was made for disposal of the waste. The additional charge to be borne by the municipality for disposal will be borne by the district administration," said Arun Prasad, District Magistrate Bankura.

Prasad along with senior officials of the district hospital visited Onda SSH hospital some days back and spoke with the patients. Patients complained of delay in supply of food on the part of the agency roped in for fooding. "We held a meeting with the agency and have now streamlined the food distribution to patients. Proper diet is very much necessary for COVID affected patients," added Prasad.

Soon after the problem of disposal of waste was sorted out fresh trouble arose with the dumping of the solid waste of the hospital with the local people objecting to dumping of hospital general waste in the earmarked dumpyard. " We have settled this matter too and have earmarked a dumping place away from habitation , " said a senior district official.

Bankura had less number of positive cases till mid July, but cases started rising during the unlock period after testing facilities were augmented. Moreover, more people started venturing outside during unlock period resulting in spread of the disease.

The total number of ICU beds at Onda SSH is 8, while the number of isolation beds is 180. The total cases of COVID patients till date is 5709 and 50 people on an average are testing positive for the last ten days.