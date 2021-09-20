Want to see Mamata as PM in 2024: Babul

KOLKATA: A day after joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Union minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he would want to see a 'popular face' as the country's Prime Minister in 2024 and Mamata Banerjee was 'certainly one of the most popular faces in India.'



"Mamata has become the state's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. That must be respected. About a month back, I was also in that party (BJP). I was speaking in their favour. But, this can never be denied that the people of Bengal brought Mamata Banerjee back to power for the third time. Mamata has emerged as a key leader of the country. And, even the BJP knows this. All Opposition leaders from different parts of the country are reaching out to her. They have chosen her as their leader," Supriyo said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Supriyo added: "I will go to New Delhi and seek appointment of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and if I get the appointment, I will submit my resignation as an MP on Wednesday." Thus, by–election in Asansol seat becomes inevitable.

Supriyo, who joined TMC on Saturday, explained the reason why he had crossed the floor. "After working for people for seven years, I did not want to sit on the reserve bench. I wanted to be one among the playing 11," he said, adding "I am responding to an opportunity. I thank Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O' Brien for giving me this opportunity to remain in public life."

"I was touched by the love and affection from a party with which I had the most tumultuous relationship at one point of time," he added. Supriyo said he had always wanted to work for the development of Bengal. "As a young MP, I had spoken to the then Railway minister Suresh Prabhu and the then Urban Development minister Venkaiah Naidu about the East West Metro project. I will continue to work for Bengal," he maintained.

Asked to comment on the remarks of Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president, who called him a 'tourist politician who is always eager to fulfill his self interest,' he said: "I know people will criticise and blast at me. I am ready to take on all my challenges."

Supriyo explained why he agreed to travel with Mamata Banerjee and later took 'jhal muri' in front of Victoria Memorial Hall on their way to Raj Bhavan to attend dinner. "The Prime Minister had left after attending the Swachh Bharat Mission programme. I was going to take my car when Mamata Banerjee asked me whether I could travel with her as both of us were going to Raj Bhavan.

I wanted to discuss some issues relating to Asansol and wanted to use the opportunity. When our car reached the area opposite Victoria Memorial Hall, she invited me to have 'jhal muri.' Now who will refuse such a mouth watering dish," he said.

Asked to comment on his heated legal notices against Abhishek Banerjee, Babul said: "Abhishek had also sent legal notices to me. Now, time has come we will exchange the suitcases containing those legal notices." He said he would work for Asansol and will have no problem interacting with the rank and file of TMC.

Veteran TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said: "Babul is welcome to the TMC family. He has mass acceptability."