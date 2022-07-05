Want to recreate a green Durgapur: Anindita Mukherjee

Known for her honesty and transparency, Durgapur's first woman Mayor Anindita Mukherjee is determined to make the city clean and green besides promoting art and culture. She took charge as the Mayor of Durgapur on December 24, 2021 after her predecessor resigned citing ill health. Since then, Mukherjee has been discharging her duties following a simple mantra comprising the three Cs—compassion, calm and care. In a freewheeling conversation with Sutapa Mukherjee of the Millennium Post, the Mayor opened up about her passion, brush with politics and vision for Durgapur. Here's an excerpt from the interview:

How has been the journey as Durgapur's Mayor so far?

Candidly speaking, it has been like a passion that I have picked up. Even for a minute, I don't feel it to be a task that I am executing. I have been

in love with Durgapur ever since I came here after my marriage. My father-in-law, Ananda Gopal Mukherjee, a veteran Indian National Congress leader and a former MP, would tell us about the history of Durgapur and so many stories and legends from the surrounding localities. I remember listening to all of them and his varied experiences as a leader. Today, I feel they were all such good lessons for me.

Who helped you to understand Durgapur and learn the nuances of politics?

None other than my husband. He has been my mentor in almost every walk of life. (Her husband, Apurba Mukherjee, has been a popular Trinamool Congress leader in West Burdwan and former Durgapur Mayor.) In fact, he and my in-laws have always pampered me. So much so that in the Mukherjee household I was never asked to cook but encouraged to get indulged in music and reading, which were my passions. And till date if you ask me about recipes, I will not be able to cite even one correctly.

As a Mayor, what is your vision for Durgapur?

I envision a green and clean Durgapur! I had landed in this town in 1982, after my marriage. I was most impressed with the greenery everywhere. I want to recreate that green city yet again. My husband, Apurva Mukhopadhaya as a Mayor, had planted one lakh trees, I definitely would like to follow his footsteps to fulfil my dream.

Besides creating a green city, what else do you plan to do for Durgapur?

You know I love music and arts. I am very eager to create a Rabindra Bhavan. This Bhavan (auditorium) will be a one-stop destination for all kinds of artistes. Various programs will be held all round the year. An art gallery will be created to promote local artistes and even those from adjoining tribal areas. This gallery will be open for even self-taught and amateur artistes.

You are passionate about Rabindra Sangeet and have graduated in the same from Vishwa Bharati. Having been associated with art and culture for so long, how will you promote the same in Durgapur?

I have plans to revamp the government auditorium, Srijoni. Art should be promoted. We are changing the upholstery and even some of the chairs. I also plan to make the Art gallery at Srijoni free-of-cost. I feel this decision will actually encourage a lot of talented artistes in and around Durgapur. I am already working on projects aimed at beautifying all the school boundaries with different forms of Art. I want school going children to develop a taste for fine arts.

Being the first lady Mayor, what would you want to do for the women of your city?

Honestly speaking, Didi really takes so much care of all the women in West Bengal, it's absolutely remarkable. No one perhaps has given women as much a thought as she does. Her projects are so well focussed and innovative too. I follow the paths Didi has carved out and try to ensure that all the women-oriented programmes are taken up diligently.

What are the bottlenecks that you face at work?

I don't look at anything as bottlenecks. I try to talk things out with people, understand the reason behind their behaviour and then put in my best to resolve it along with all involved. The administration gives me all the support I need. I feel very blessed.