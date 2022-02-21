Want to improve drainage system, set up place for hawkers: Asansol Mayor

kolkata: After being elected as the new Mayor of Asansol, Bidhan Upadhyay on Monday said his first priority was to renovate the drainage system in and around Garui river and overall improvement of the drainage system in Asansol.



According to Upadhyay, it was found that Asansol municipality and its adjacent areas had been flooded after heavy rainfall lashed the city in 2021 due to poor drainage system.

Thus, he believes that his priority is to improve the drainage system of the Asansol municipality.

Upadhyay said: "Questions have been raised from various quarters as to why the drainage system of Asansol municipality has not been renovated and people are facing the inconvenience during heavy rains. As a result, my first priority is to renovate the drainage system."

He further stated that it was observed that the foothpath had been illegally encroached by the hawkers.

"We have plans to set up a permanent place for the hawkers so that they can sell their products there," he added.

Upadhyay said there had been a parking constraint in Asansol Municipality area, and plans were there to set up more parking lots to ease the traffic problems.

"With the increase in vehicles, it is necessary to increase the number of parking spaces. Currently, there are more than 200 parking spaces in the Asansol municipality area and plans are there to set up multi-car parking facilities in the area," added Upadhyay, while speaking about his plans for the city.