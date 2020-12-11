'Want Modi's report card on Bengal's development work after he came to power'

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president of the Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP, urged people to ask BJP leaders to seek the report card of the Narendra Modi government's development work in Bengal after coming to power at the Centre.



He was addressing a rally at Arambagh on Thursday afternoon. "We have published the report card containing the development of Bengal since the Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. From Friday, MLAs and other people's representatives will go to every household to distribute the Bangadhwani card. One can see the massive development that has been carried in the past one decade," he said adding "You should ask the BJP leaders to publish the development work carried out by Narendra Modi for the upliftment of Bengal in the past seven years. Time has come when the BJP should answer your queries."

Criticising BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for writing a letter to the Union Home department requesting it to allow party's national president J P Nadda's car to travel uninterrupted, Banerjee said: "Why does not Dilip Ghosh write to the Centre requesting it to clear the GST and other dues of the state government. You will never find them working for the poor, highlighting their needs," he maintained.

He said the "outsiders" who are coming to Bengal are not aware of the region's culture and tradition. "The leaders who are coming here cannot read or write Bengali and are saying things that only reveal their ignorance. J P Nadda told on Wednesday that Tagore was born in Visva Bharati. They should do homework before coming to Bengal."

Abhishek alleged that BJP is insulting Bengal without doing any work. "During Covid and Amphan, not a single BJP leader was found on the street and now they are insulting us. This cannot be tolerated." He urged people to ensure victory of all the Trinamool Congress MLAs from 16 seats in 2021 Assembly elections. "In 2011, TMC got 185 seats and in 2016 the party returned with 211 seats. The party does not believe in violence and not a single CPI(M) worker was assaulted after TMC came to power in 2011," he maintained." He urged people to intensify vigil on those who are trying to create trouble in different areas.