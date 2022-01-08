'Want exemplary punishment for killers of Mujibar Islam Majumdar'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress demanded exemplary punishment to those involved in the killing of Mujibar Islam Majumdar. Mujibar died at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning.



A pall of gloom descended when the body of Mujibar Islam Majumdar reached at Bandhaghat Milanpalli on Friday morning.

He was beaten up by some goons allegedly supported by the BJP on August 28, 2021 when he along with some TMC supporters were preparing to celebrate the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. The goons reportedly entered his house and beaten up Mujibar. Three TMC workers, who had tried to resist were beaten up as well.

He was brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM hospital. Though the doctors had advised surgery, it could not be conducted due to fluctuating blood sugar level. His condition deteriorated from December 18 and he breathed his last on January 5.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including Bratya Basu, Dr Shantanu Sen and Rajib Bandyopadhyay accompanied the coffin carrying his mortal remains. The local residents bade farewell to Mujibar in tears. Rebel BJP leaders Sudip Ray Barman and Ashis Das were also present when his mortal remains had been brought in the area.

He was known for his organising capacity and a key figure in the area in organising Trinamool Congress. He had led the rallies, urging people to oust the BJP government here.

TMC leaders said the goons backed by the BJP had unleashed a reign of terror in the state. "Biplab Deb has lost all credibility and realising that he has no chance in coming to power in 2023, he has resorted to violence. But this make them further unpopular as people want peace and development," said Bratya Basu.