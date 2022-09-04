Want cordial relations between Sikkim & Darjeeling: Sikkim CM

Darjeeling: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stressed on the need to strengthen bonds and establish a cordial relationship between Sikkim and neighbouring Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Tamang was in Darjeeling on Saturday to attend the North Zone Alumni Congress of the Federation of Jesuit Association of India (JAAI.)



Addressing the gathering at St. Joseph's school, Darjeeling, he stated: "A political boundary just divides us. We look the same, our language is the same, our culture and traditions are the same. We have to strengthen our bonds and extend our hand of cooperation to each other."

He assured that in his individual capacity he would always extend any help required in any social matter. "Anyone needs help in the avenue of sports, literature or any social issue, I am willing to help," stated Tamang. In the past, he had donated 5 oxygen concentrators to the Sursum Corda Covid Centre run at the St. Joseph's College, Darjeeling, during the Covid wave. This was Chief Minister Tamang's first visit to Darjeeling after forming the government in Sikkim in 2019.

In his address, Tamang stressed on the importance of education and educational institutes. "Education is our backbone. In Sikkim, we are focussing on education. Many new universities and education institutes are coming up. Institutes bring about all-round development of an area. In Sikkim, we have come up with many scholarship schemes for meritorious students from the economically backward bracket. We have fellowship tie-ups with many foreign universities," he stated.

The Chief Minister traced his connection with the hill town. "I went to Darjeeling Government College in 1985. My son studied at St. Joseph's School. I have not come to this function as a Chief Minister but as the guardian of an alumnus," Tamang said. He will be constructing a foot over bridge connecting St. Joseph's school campus with the playground that crosses a busy road.

The two-day conference saw Anit Thapa, the GTA chief, as the Chief Guest on Friday. "I am a Jesuit alumni also. The Fathers did not only impart bookish knowledge but taught us how to live life for others. They have a huge contribution in building the Hills," stated Thapa.