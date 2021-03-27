Wake-up call: Follow Covid protocols, say docs

Kolkata: City-based doctors have urged people to maintain Covid protocols, wear face masks while availing public transport to check the further spread of the infection.



It's a wake-up call for people in Bengal in the face of growing numbers of infections. The doctors have alerted that if the norms are not properly followed, the infection rate will go beyond control.

Doctors have also appealed to the political party leaders to follow Covid norms to check the infection.

Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist, said those who are going to public places must wear masks and maintain at least six feet distance with others.

"Avoid large gatherings. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Minimise touching your eyes, nose, and mouth while going out to avoid an infection. Stay home if someone is sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, which has to be disposed of. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces regularly. Wash your hands often with soap and water," Dr Mukherjee said.

Meanwhile, people are often seen flouting Covid protocols while travelling in suburban trains and buses. The Covid norms are not properly followed by the political parties while campaigning for elections.

Dr S Biswas, another city doctor, said a patient infected with Covid, even those having no symptoms may emit aerosols when they talk or breathe. Aerosols are infectious viral particles which can float in the air for some time.

The State government has recently asked all the district administrative officials to strictly enforce Covid protocols.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay recently held a meeting with the Health Secretary and the DMs from all the districts where a detailed outline was given. The district officials have been directed to strictly enforce Covid protocols and ensure people wear masks.