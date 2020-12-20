W Midnapore TMC launches 'Mir Jafar hatao, TMC bachao' campaign

Kolkata: By describing the new incumbent in BJP Suvendu Adhikari as "Mir Jafar", West Midnapore district authorities of Trinamool are launching a new campaign reaching to all blocks from Sunday itself with their new slogan "Mir Jafar hatao, TMC bachao".



The district leadership of the rulling party in the state have taken the decision to reach to the grassroots level with the new slogan on the day former Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP in the presence of the party's senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally at College Ground in West Midnapore. Though BJP claimed of an overwhelming turn out of people in the rally, Trinamool Congress West Midnapore district president alleged that "There was sea of people on December 7 when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at the same ground and all were genuine supporters and workers of Trinamool Congress only from West Midnapore district. But the turn out at the BJP's rally was very poor. Most importantly people were brought in buses from far off districts including Howrah and Hooghly. We have heard that they have brought people from Jharkhand and Odisha as well to fill up the ground".

Interestingly, two women carrying a hoarding of a BJP leader to College Ground to attend the rally even could not say where they were heading and why. They were even found unaware of the leader whose photograph was printed on the banner they were carrying and claimed that they were brought from their villages at Keshiari in buses by providing some food.

Slamming Adhikari for joining BJP after "enjoying the benefits being in the state's rulling party" for the past 10 years, he further said that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers in the districts will reach to the grassroot level in every blocks with the new slogan "Mir Jafar hatao, TMC bachao" from Sunday only.

"However, BJP will not be able to leave a single dent in the district in the forthcoming elections," he added.

In 2016, Trinamool Congress had won in 13 out of 15 Assembly constituencies in the district. Later, the two remaining seats — Sabang and Kharagpur Sadar — were also bagged by Trinamool Congress in subsequent bye polls. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress won in Ghatal Lok

Sabha constituency while BJP won in Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency. In the general election Trinamool Congress was ahead in eight

Assembly seats.