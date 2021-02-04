Vote on account: KMC's projected income pegged at Rs 2,063 crore

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), presented an interim estimate of projected earning and expenditure for six months (April to September 2021) on Wednesday.



The projected income for the civic body has been pegged at Rs 2,063 crore while the estimated expenditure as per estimates will be to the tune of Rs 2,149 crore.

"There has been no change in tax rates or any other rates in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year as we have passed vote on account for a period of six months. The new elected board will place a full fledged budget," said Hakim.

The existing KMC board has ended its term in May last year and the municipal elections are due. The board is presently being run by BOA with outgoing Mayor Firhad Hakim as the Chairman.

A litigation regarding the KMC elections is pending at the Supreme Court. It is likely that the civic body elections will be held after the Assembly polls in the state.

The introduction of waiver scheme on October 3 last year that allows complete waiver in interest and penalty has been extended till February 28 this year. "Our waiver scheme has been instrumental in boosting the tax collection of the civic body," Hakim added.

The highest revenue is estimated to be earned from property tax which is Rs 624 crore followed by building plan sanction fees (Rs 63.15 crore) and roads, parks and squares (Rs 57.96 crore).