Vote for your 'ghorer meye': Mamata writes to Bhabanipur households

Kolkata: Sharing her deep rooted connection with Bhabanipur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and the party's candidate from the seat wrote to every voter in the Assembly segment—that goes to bypoll on September 30—requesting them to continue ushering their support on her as she is "ghorer meye" of Bhabanipur and always remain dedicated to serve the people in the area.



"Being 'ghorer meye', I would like to put forward a small request before you all. I had started my political career from Bhabanipur. I have received your blessings that helped me to serve the people on all occasions. Today, I am the Chief Minister of the state and it is also for the people from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency", her letter reads.

She further stated in the letter that "Again a bypoll is scheduled to be held on September 30. I can continue with the work for the development of Bengal only if I get your support. Each of yours votes is important. In all situations, you are only my biggest support. We cannot hold roadshows following the directions of the Election Commission. I would have felt better if I would have been able to meet everyone individually. In such a situation it is my request to you all not to deprive me even of a single vote".

While addressing the election rallies at Jadu Babu Bazar and Kalighat on Sunday evening, Banerjee shared that how she remains connected with the people of Bhabanipur round-the-year.

"I know the area like the back of my palm as I visit every localities. I visit at least 200 to 300 Durga Puja pandals every year. I am well aware about each and every clubs and Durga Puja committees including Kalighat Milan Sangha, Saraswati Sporting Club, Mukta Dal, 62 Palli, 75 Palli, 76 Palli, Badamtala Ashar Sangha and Alipore Sarbajonin. Not only during Durga Puja, but during other occasions too I visit the area," Banerjee said.

Banerjee has also recollected how she visited the areas including Odiya Para, Landsdown, Beltala and Padmapukur to take a stock of the situation soon after the super cylone Amphan had crossed the city.

Banerjee also often visits Jagu Babu Bazar to check the prices of essential commodities.

"I would urge you all not to cast a single vote to BJP or else the price of LPG, which has skyrocketed to nearly Rs 1,000, would reach Rs 10,000 per cylinder," she said.

She also shared that it is Bhabanipur only from where she became MLA including in 2011 and 2016.

In 2001, she was the only Trinamool Congress MP from south Kolkata and then also she got the support of the people from Bhabanipur.

Banerjee also urged her party workers to maintain cool and not to fall into the trap of BJP with only a couple of days remain for the bypoll.