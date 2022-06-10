Vlogger sent to custody till June 14 for abusing CM

KOLKATA: Roddur Roy, the arrested vlogger, was produced at the Bankshall court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till June 14.



Roy was arrested from Goa on charges of abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, during a Facebook Live session. On Saturday, an FIR was lodged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station on charges of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, statements conducing to public mischief word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, forgery, etc.