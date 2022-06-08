Vlogger held for hurling abuses at Mamata
Kolkata: A team of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested vlogger Roddur Roy from Goa on charges of abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, during a Facebook Live session, a senior officer of the force said.
"He was arrested this afternoon by our officers in Goa. He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand. Our officers will produce him at a local court there for the remand," the police officer said. An FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC against the vlogger after a complaint was filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station on Saturday.
Roy, who widely uses expletives in his social media posts, often courting controversies, hurled a barrage of abuses at the Chief Minister and the Diamond Harbour MP, besides other TMC leaders such as Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra, blaming the ruling party for the alleged mismanagement at singer KK's last concert at Nazrul Mancha here.
The singer had collapsed, shortly after his performance at the auditorium.
He was declared 'brought dead' by doctors when taken to a hospital. According to the sources, Roy's Facebook Live video has been removed from the social networking site by authorities.
